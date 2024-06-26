In brief Simplifying... In brief MGA Entertainment has recalled millions of its Miniverse toy sets, including those sold in Canada, due to health risks like skin burns and respiratory irritation.

The toys, sold at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon, contain liquid resin and have been on the market for 18 months.

The toys, sold at retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon, contain liquid resin and have been on the market for 18 months.

Consumers are advised to stop using any toys with unused resins and contact MGA for a refund or replacement.

Toys have been recalled in US, Canada

Millions of Miniverse toy sets recalled due to health risks

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:18 pm Jun 26, 202402:18 pm

What's the story The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of millions of Miniverse toy sets, produced by MGA Entertainment. The toys, particularly the "Make it Mini" sets, pose a significant health risk due to their content of resins, which can cause skin burns, eye as well as respiratory irritation when in liquid form. These resins contain chemical compounds known as "acrylates" exceeding permissible limits for children's products.

Company response

MGA Entertainment responds to toy recall

Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, confirmed via email that the recalled toys had been on sale for 18 months. He estimated that around 10% to 15% of the recalled toys still contain liquid resin. The company has received 26 reports of mishaps involving these toy sets from both children and adults, including skin burns and respiratory irritation.

Product description

Details of the recalled Miniverse toy sets

The recall affects an additional one million sets sold in Canada and includes "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle." The sets are packaged in a sphere containing materials needed to assemble miniature items. The packaging may resemble food items, with hardened resins imitating actual food. The sphere packaging features a disposable wrapper with "MGA's Miniverse" printed on a yellow background.

Sales information

Retailers and availability of recalled toy sets

The recalled goods were sold at various retailers including Walmart, Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby, and on Amazon.com from October 2022 till June 2024. The sets were also retailed as bundles under names like "Kitchen," "Multipack," "All You Can Eat," "Ice Cream Social," and "Pizza Party." The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately stop using any toys with unused resins, and to contact MGA for a refund/replacement product.