Millions of Miniverse toy sets recalled due to health risks
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of millions of Miniverse toy sets, produced by MGA Entertainment. The toys, particularly the "Make it Mini" sets, pose a significant health risk due to their content of resins, which can cause skin burns, eye as well as respiratory irritation when in liquid form. These resins contain chemical compounds known as "acrylates" exceeding permissible limits for children's products.
MGA Entertainment responds to toy recall
Isaac Larian, CEO of MGA Entertainment, confirmed via email that the recalled toys had been on sale for 18 months. He estimated that around 10% to 15% of the recalled toys still contain liquid resin. The company has received 26 reports of mishaps involving these toy sets from both children and adults, including skin burns and respiratory irritation.
Details of the recalled Miniverse toy sets
The recall affects an additional one million sets sold in Canada and includes "Make It Mini Appliances," all models and series of "Make It Mini Food," and "Make It Mini Lifestyle." The sets are packaged in a sphere containing materials needed to assemble miniature items. The packaging may resemble food items, with hardened resins imitating actual food. The sphere packaging features a disposable wrapper with "MGA's Miniverse" printed on a yellow background.
Retailers and availability of recalled toy sets
The recalled goods were sold at various retailers including Walmart, Target, Family Dollar, Dollar General, ALDI, Hobby Lobby, and on Amazon.com from October 2022 till June 2024. The sets were also retailed as bundles under names like "Kitchen," "Multipack," "All You Can Eat," "Ice Cream Social," and "Pizza Party." The CPSC has advised consumers to immediately stop using any toys with unused resins, and to contact MGA for a refund/replacement product.