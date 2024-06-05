Next Article

Concerns over President Biden's cognitive health

US: Report raises concerns over President Biden's cognitive fitness

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:42 pm Jun 05, 202404:42 pm

What's the story A report by The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday has raised concerns about the cognitive health of United States President Joe Biden. Nearly 45 Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers who have interacted with the president recently reported difficulty understanding his soft speech during meetings. They also noted daily fluctuations in his grasp of policy details and demeanor, often relying heavily on notes and aides' assistance during conferences, the report said.

Meeting challenges

Biden's struggles during critical negotiations noted

During critical negotiations over Ukraine aid in January, attendees reported that Biden took 10 minutes to start the meeting after entering the room. He often resorted to note cards to make points that had already been agreed upon. One person stated, "You couldn't be there and not feel uncomfortable." Instances were also highlighted where Biden asked his staffers to answer questions posed directly to him, leading to situations where "much of the conversation didn't include him."

Policy confusion

Biden's unawareness of current policies

Concerns escalated when House Speaker Mike Johnson questioned the administration's liquid natural gas export policy, fearing it was benefiting Russia. Despite the policy being in effect, Biden seemed unaware of it, claiming it was "only a study." According to the report, this incident raised doubt about the president's cognitive fitness and his ability to stay updated on current policies.

McCarthy's observations

Former House Speaker notes Biden's decline

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy observed that Biden often struggled to command the room during tense negotiations, such as those concerning the debt ceiling last May. He noted that Biden would "ramble," mumble, and heavily rely on notes, stating, "He always had cards." McCarthy added, "He couldn't negotiate another way. I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I'd go to his house. He's not the same person."