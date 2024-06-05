US: Report raises concerns over President Biden's cognitive fitness
A report by The Wall Street Journal published on Tuesday has raised concerns about the cognitive health of United States President Joe Biden. Nearly 45 Republican and Democratic lawmakers and staffers who have interacted with the president recently reported difficulty understanding his soft speech during meetings. They also noted daily fluctuations in his grasp of policy details and demeanor, often relying heavily on notes and aides' assistance during conferences, the report said.
Biden's struggles during critical negotiations noted
During critical negotiations over Ukraine aid in January, attendees reported that Biden took 10 minutes to start the meeting after entering the room. He often resorted to note cards to make points that had already been agreed upon. One person stated, "You couldn't be there and not feel uncomfortable." Instances were also highlighted where Biden asked his staffers to answer questions posed directly to him, leading to situations where "much of the conversation didn't include him."
Biden's unawareness of current policies
Concerns escalated when House Speaker Mike Johnson questioned the administration's liquid natural gas export policy, fearing it was benefiting Russia. Despite the policy being in effect, Biden seemed unaware of it, claiming it was "only a study." According to the report, this incident raised doubt about the president's cognitive fitness and his ability to stay updated on current policies.
Former House Speaker notes Biden's decline
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy observed that Biden often struggled to command the room during tense negotiations, such as those concerning the debt ceiling last May. He noted that Biden would "ramble," mumble, and heavily rely on notes, stating, "He always had cards." McCarthy added, "He couldn't negotiate another way. I used to meet with him when he was vice president. I'd go to his house. He's not the same person."