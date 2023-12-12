Putin's fiercest political opponent missing from jail: Everything to know

1/6

World 3 min read

Putin's fiercest political opponent missing from jail: Everything to know

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:12 pm Dec 12, 202303:12 pm

Russian President Vladimir Putin's main opponent Alexei Navalny has gone 'missing' from prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, considered the staunchest of President Vladimir Putin, has reportedly gone missing from prison, according to his associates. They reportedly haven't been able to contact him for nearly a week and his lawyers couldn't reach him either. Navalny has been vociferously opposing Putin's policies, including the Russia-Ukraine war. Reports of his disappearance surfaced days after Putin announced plans to run for re-election in March next year.

2/6

Missed court appearance, not on prison list

Navalny's spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, reportedly told the media that he didn't attend a court hearing via videoconference. Although prison officials blamed a power outage for his absence, his lawyers later found out that Navalny was no longer listed as a prisoner at "IK-6," a penal colony in the Vladimir area near Moscow where he was held, she said. Yarmysh posted on X saying Navalny might have been moved to another prison, but they don't know where he is now.

3/6

Navalny's aide raised concern about his health

Meanwhile, Yarmysh also expressed worry about Navalny's well-being due to his recent health issues, saying he fell sick in his cell last week, feeling dizzy, and needde IV fluids. Navalny (47) is serving a nearly 30-year jail term on various charges, including alleged "extremist activities," which his supporters termed politically motivated. His team claimed that his disappearance was connected to Putin's fresh presidential bid. Navalny recently even stated that he doesn't believe he will be released while Putin is alive.

4/6

Navalny's lawyers couldn't find his whereabouts

5/6

US expressed concern over Navalny's 'disappearance'

Days before Navalny disappeared from prison, his supporters started an anti-Putin campaign across Moscow and other cities. Meanwhile, reacting to reports of his "disappearance," the White House also voiced concern. "He should never have been jailed in the first place," John Kirby, the spokesperson for the United States (US)'s National Security Council, said. "We're going to work with our embassy in Moscow to see how much more we can find out," he told media.

6/6

More about Navalny, his criticism of Putin

For over 20 years, Navalny has been a vocal opponent of Putin, accusing him and the country's judiciary of betraying their own people. He has also strongly opposed the war in Ukraine and reportedly even survived a poisoning attempt in 2020, which his supporters claimed was ordered by Putin. Despite being in prison, Navalny continued to criticize Putin's regime and called for the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.