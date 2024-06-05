Next Article

Hundreds of thousands might die

Heatwaves pose deadly threat to people in US and Africa

By Dwaipayan Roy Jun 05, 2024

What's the story Experts have warned about the lethal potential of heat waves, which could cause tens of thousands of deaths simultaneously. US cities, with their concrete and asphalt infrastructure, can amplify heat, increasing outdoor temperatures by up to an extra six degrees Celsius, on a hot afternoon. This information was shared by Jeff Goodell in an op-ed for The New York Times.

Vulnerability

Climate change threatens energy grids

The rise in extreme weather due to climate change is putting many cities' energy grids at risk. In a worst-case scenario, a blackout during an intense heat wave could result in over 10 thousand deaths in an American city. Dr. Mikhail Chester, Director of the Metis Center for Infrastructure and Sustainable Engineering at Arizona State University, compared such a situation to "the Hurricane Katrina of extreme heat."

Impact

Study reveals potential consequences of heatwave blackouts

A study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, investigated the possible outcomes of a major two-day blackout during a heatwave in Phoenix, Detroit, and Atlanta. The research found that Phoenix, where 99% of buildings have air conditioning, would be most susceptible to power grid failure. In such an event, approximately half of Phoenix's population — around 800,000 people — would require emergency medical care and over 13,000 could die.

African heatwaves

Africa grapples with record-breaking heatwaves

Africa is also experiencing unprecedented heatwaves. This February was the hottest ever recorded worldwide. The southern cone of the continent was four to five degrees Celsius above the seasonal average, while parts of West Africa experienced combined heat and humidity that made it feel hotter than 60°C. Djibouti's president, Ismail Omar Guelleh, warned that the Horn of Africa "risks being uninhabitable" due to these heatwaves.

Heat inequality

Inequality intensifies impact of high temperatures

Inequality worsens the effects of these high temperatures. A study conducted in Nairobi, Kenya discovered that dense slums were several degrees hotter than places with greener areas. The heat also impacts productivity, with the Lancet Countdown estimating that it saps the equivalent of 161 labor hours from the average African worker annually.