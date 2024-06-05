Next Article

The device is expected to be powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

OnePlus 13 to boast flagship SoC, 6,000mAh battery, 100W fast-charging

By Mudit Dube 03:09 pm Jun 05, 2024

What's the story OnePlus's forthcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, slated for an October release, will boast a hefty 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging capabilities. According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the premium phone will prioritize impressive battery life and rapid charging over wireless options. The device is also expected to be powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor for enhanced speed, efficiency, and thermal management.

Design changes

OnePlus 13 to undergo significant camera redesign

Leaked images indicate a major design overhaul for the OnePlus 13's camera setup. The traditional circular configuration is expected to be replaced with a sleek, vertically stacked arrangement in the top-left corner. This design change aims to modernize the phone's look and improve its ergonomic feel. A wider ring around the main camera may also be included as part of these enhancements.

Display and security

OnePlus 13 display and biometric features revealed

The OnePlus 13's display is likely to feature a micro-curved QHD+ panel, as per another tipster called Yogesh Brar. This aligns with OnePlus's tradition of using high-quality OLED screens, promising a top-tier display for the new device. Additionally, an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner may be integrated beneath the screen for quicker and more dependable biometric authentication. So far, OnePlus smartphones have offered optical fingerprint scanners.