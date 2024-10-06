Summarize Simplifying... In short Rachel McAdams is potentially starring in Sam Raimi's upcoming horror-thriller, 'Send Help', inspired by iconic films like 'Misery' and 'Castaway'.

The film, written by the 'Baywatch' duo Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, is set on an island and is expected to hit theaters, though it's not officially greenlit yet.

The film, written by the 'Baywatch' duo Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, is set on an island and is expected to hit theaters, though it's not officially greenlit yet.

Raimi, known for 'Evil Dead' and 'Spider-Man', and McAdams, recently seen in 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret', continue to make waves in the industry.

'Send Help' is in early stages of development

Rachel McAdams may lead Sam Raimi's horror-thriller 'Send Help'

By Isha Sharma 12:36 pm Oct 06, 202412:36 pm

What's the story Acclaimed actor Rachel McAdams, known for Mean Girls and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is reportedly in early discussions to star in Sam Raimi's upcoming horror-thriller Send Help, reported Deadline. The project is being developed by 20th Century Studios, with Raimi producing and directing. However, these negotiations are still preliminary and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Film insights

'Send Help' plot and production details revealed

Send Help is a horror-thriller set on an island, drawing inspiration from Rob Reiner's Stephen King adaptation Misery and Robert Zemeckis's Castaway. The screenplay is penned by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, recognized for their work on Baywatch. Zainab Azizi will also produce under the Raimi Productions banner. Despite not being officially greenlit by the studio yet, the film is anticipated to have a theatrical release.

Professional journey

Raimi and McAdams's career highlights and collaborations

Raimi is celebrated for the Evil Dead franchise and the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. He also directed Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is rumored to be directing its sequel. As a producer, he is involved in upcoming horror-thrillers Don't Move, set to release on Netflix on October 25, and Locked which premiered at TIFF last month. McAdams, meanwhile, recently starred in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Dave.