Summarize Simplifying... In short Gaurav Sharma, known for his role as Toshu in the popular drama series 'Anupamaa', has decided to quit the show, citing concerns about playing a character older than his actual age.

The show, known for its frequent cast changes, will now see actor Naggdev stepping into Sharma's shoes.

Despite his exit, Sharma remains hopeful for future collaborations with the production team. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Gaurav Sharma quits 'Anupamaa'

'Anupamaa': Gaurav Sharma aka Toshu confirms quitting show

By Isha Sharma 12:27 pm Oct 06, 202412:27 pm

What's the story Gaurav Sharma, known for his role as Toshu in the popular TV show Anupamaa, has decided to leave the series. His decision comes as the show is preparing for a 15-year time leap that will introduce new actors and bid farewell to some original cast members. Manish Naggdev will reportedly be Sharma's replacement for the character of Toshu (Paritosh Shah).

Actor's fears

Sharma expressed concerns about playing older roles

In an interview with ETimes, Sharma opened up about his decision to leave Anupamaa. "I feel it's time to move on. I don't think I can convincingly play the father of a 21-year-old and can't afford to take on roles that are older than my actual age." "If I play a father I might end up being stuck in that age bracket. I shared my concerns with the team and I'm grateful they understood my predicament and accepted my decision."

Parting words

Sharma's advice to his successor and future plans

Sharma also shared some advice for Naggdev, the actor replacing him as Toshu. "I made sure to thoroughly study the character. It's important to grasp the nuances of a role but it's equally crucial not to imitate the previous actor." Despite his departure, Sharma expressed gratitude toward the production team and hopes to collaborate with them again in the future.

Show's evolution

'Anupamaa' has a history of cast changes

This is not the first time Anupamaa has seen significant cast changes. Before Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra played the role of Toshu. Another recent departure before Sharma was Sudhanshu Pandey who played Vanraj Shah in the series. Madalsa Sharma, who essayed Kavya, also quit the series recently. The popular family drama series is headlined by Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna.