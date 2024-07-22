In short Simplifying... In short Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", recently returned home after a 26-day absence, which he revealed was due to a spiritual journey, not financial issues or a publicity stunt.

He visited Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana during this period and is now on a liquid diet until he finds work.

Singh also clarified that his disappearance was not a desperate act or a cry for help, but a personal choice for spiritual growth.

Gurucharan Singh opens up about emotional distress

Not spirituality, this is real reason why Gurucharan Singh disappeared

By Isha Sharma 10:36 am Jul 22, 2024

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, a prominent actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has finally disclosed the emotional distress that led to his disappearance earlier this year. In an interview with Indian Express, Singh revealed he distanced himself from family and society due to emotional hurt inflicted by those close to him. "I had been hurt by my near and dear ones, despite trying to get work. I was continuously facing rejections," Singh confessed.

Financial clarification

Singh's disappearance not linked to financial debts

The 51-year-old clarified that his disappearance was not related to financial debts. He stated, "I didn't disappear because I was in debt or because of my inability to repay the loan. My intentions are good. I am borrowing money from people to pay credit card bills and bank EMIs." "There comes a time when you distance yourself from your family and the world. Having said that, I knew, no matter what happens, I was not going to think of suicide."

Religious retreat

Singh's spiritual journey during his absence

Singh was reported missing in April and finally returned home after 26 days. Upon his return, Delhi Police officials discovered that he had embarked on a religious journey during his absence. The officials confirmed that Singh visited Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana during this period. "I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home," Singh earlier shared with Bombay Times.

Rumor rejection

Singh denies disappearance was a publicity stunt

Addressing rumors suggesting he planned his disappearance for publicity, Singh denied these allegations. "Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that's not true." "If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Now, I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things that people are saying about me." He is reportedly on a liquid diet till he finds work.