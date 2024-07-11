In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in 'TMKOC', recently returned home after a month-long spiritual journey, sparking relief among concerned family and fans.

His disappearance, initially feared as a kidnapping, was not a publicity stunt, as some speculated, but a personal pilgrimage to Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Gurucharan Singh has broken his silence over his sudden disappearance earlier this year

'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh returned home due to 'God's sign'

By Isha Sharma 10:09 am Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently revealed details about his unexpected disappearance earlier this year. The actor went missing on April 22 and returned home to New Delhi after 26 days. In an interview with the Bombay Times, Singh disclosed that he had embarked on a spiritual journey during this period and initially had "no plans" of returning home.

'When I was feeling low, I turned towards God'

The actor added, "I have always been spiritual because of my parents and at this point in life when I was feeling low, I turned towards God. I went on a spiritual journey and had no plans of coming back. But God gave me a sign and that made me return home." "I want to do a lot of work. I have realized that I can continue my spiritual journey even when fulfilling my other responsibilities in life."

Singh denies disappearance was a publicity stunt

Singh clarified that his disappearance was not a publicity stunt, as some speculated. "Many people think I planned my disappearance for publicity, but that's not true," he told Bombay Times. "If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in [TMKOC]." "Even after coming back home, I didn't give any interviews, but now I am speaking up because I want to clarify certain things."

Singh's disappearance sparked concern, kidnapping case was filed

The unexpected absence of Singh caused worry among his family and fans. His father filed a kidnapping case in Delhi when the actor failed to arrive in Mumbai as scheduled. However, upon his return nearly a month later, Delhi Police officials discovered that Singh had embarked on a religious journey, visiting Gurudwaras in Amritsar and Ludhiana during his time away. He was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport.