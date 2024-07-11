In brief Simplifying... In brief Riteish Deshmukh, despite considering quitting Bollywood early in his career due to a string of unsuccessful films, found success in multistarrer films like Masti, Housefull, and Dhamaal.

Despite the ups and downs, Deshmukh, son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, remains committed to his acting career, preparing for roles in upcoming projects like Kakuda, Pill, Visfot, and Raid 2.

His journey underscores resilience in the face of industry challenges.

Riteish Deshmukh reflects on his career journey

Riteish Deshmukh wanted to quit Bollywood; here's why he didn't

By Isha Sharma 10:04 am Jul 11, 2024

What's the story Riteish Deshmukh, who has been working in the industry for over two decades, recently shared insights on his journey, including a time when he contemplated leaving acting. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Deshmukh reflected on his roles in popular comedy films like Masti, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, and Housefull. He expressed contentment with his career achievements, stating he has received more than he deserves.

Career challenges

Deshmukh recalls near-exit from acting after unsuccessful films

Deshmukh revealed, "I was ready to quit at the earlier part of my career, 3rd film, 4th film, and I thought it would end now, we will leave. But one film didn't work, then it worked in two films, then it didn't work, then in three films." He said, "I remember, at one point, I had five unsuccessful films in a row, and I thought, this was it." "And then after that, I had seven successful films."

Career shift

The shift from solo to multistarrer films

Deshmukh addressed his transition from solo lead roles to participating in multistarrer films. He explained, "Everyone has a different journey to make and for me, when I did Tujhe Meri Kasam, a solo romantic film, it wasn't a choice." "Post then Masti worked, was a multi-starrer, then Housefull worked, then Dhamaal, then Kya Cool Hai Hum, be it two heroes, three heroes, sometimes four heroes. Then, Ek Villain happened, then Tere Naal Love Hogaya happened."

Future endeavors

Deshmukh's upcoming projects despite career challenges

Despite the highs and lows of his career, the actor continues to pursue his passion for acting. The son of late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, he chose a different path from his father. He is currently preparing for roles in upcoming projects such as Kakuda, Pill, Visfot, and Raid 2. His commitment to acting underscores his resilience in the face of industry challenges.