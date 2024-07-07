In brief Simplifying... In brief Gurucharan Singh, known for his role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah', recently addressed rumors about his return to the show and payment issues.

He confirmed that most payments have been cleared, but his return to the show remains uncertain.

Singh, who disappeared for a month for a spiritual journey amid personal and professional issues, assured fans he would communicate further once his phones are switched on.

Gurucharan Singh spotted in Mumbai airport on Saturday

Gurucharan Singh arrives in Mumbai, addresses potential return to 'TMKOC'

By Isha Sharma 10:47 am Jul 07, 202410:47 am

What's the story Actor Gurucharan Singh, recognized for his role in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah, finally made a public appearance in Mumbai on Saturday after mysteriously disappearing earlier this year. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a floral shirt and black pants, accompanied by his pet. This marked his first sighting in the city since he went missing back in April.

Payment issues

Singh discussed clearance of 'TMKOC's payment dues

In an Instagram video, a paparazzo questioned Singh about the clearance of his payment dues by the Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah production team, a controversial topic that has reared its head several times. Singh responded, "Haan ji, sabka kar diye almost. Almost. Kuch ka mujhe nahi patahai, woh mujhe puchna padega (Yes, they have cleared almost everyone's payment. I don't know about some, that I'll have to ask)."

Future plans

Singh's uncertainty about return to show and communication

When asked about his return to the show, Singh expressed uncertainty, stating, "God knows. Rab jane. Mujhe kuch nahi pata hain. Jayse hi pata chalega, aapko bataunga (God knows, I don't know anything. As soon as I get to know, I will tell you guys)." He also revealed that his phones are currently switched off but assured he would communicate with people once they are turned on.

Disappearance details

Singh's disappearance and return: A spiritual journey

Singh had vanished in Delhi on April 22 and returned home nearly a month later. DCP South West Delhi Rohit Meena reported that Singh had been dealing with personal and professional issues which led him on a "spiritual journey." Upon his return to Delhi, Singh was questioned by the police and his statement was recorded before a local court where he confirmed that he had left home for spiritual reasons.