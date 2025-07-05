2nd ODI, Bangladesh claim 16-run win over Sri Lanka: Stats

Bangladesh claimed a 16-run win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI held on Saturday at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Tigers scored 248 in 45.5 overs with Parvez Hossain Emon and Towhid Hridoy slamming fifties. For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando claimed a four-fer. In response, Tanvir Islam's 5/39 floored the hosts, who managed 232 in 48.3 overs. Here are the details and stats.

Emon A fine hand from Bangladesh opener Emon Emon lost his opening partner, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (7), early after Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat. However, Emon made great utilization of the powerplay overs and found boundaries at regular intervals. He even dominated a 63-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (14). Emon completed his fifty off just 46 balls with a boundary. Wanindu Hasaranga eventually trapped him (20th over).

Runs Emon slams his maiden ODI fifty Emon, who could only manage 13 runs on his ODI debut, smashed a fiery 69-ball 67 in the second game. He smoked six fours and three sixes during his stay. This was his 18th fifty across 74 List A games as he has raced to 2,762 runs at an average of around 40, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally also includes six tons.

Hridoy Bangladesh's Towhid Hridoy completes 1,000 ODI runs Hridoy, the middle-order batter from Bangladesh, surpassed 1,000 runs in ODI cricket. The dashing batter achieved this milestone with his 15th run. Having accomplished the milestone in 33 innings, Hridoy became the joint-second-quickest from his country to achieve this feat. A run-out in the 41st over ended his innings as Hridoy departed for a 69-ball 51 (2 fours).

Numbers Joint-second-quickest from his country to achieve 1,000 runs Hridoy, who made his ODI debut in March last year, took 33 innings and 37 games to complete 1,000 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shahriar Nafees and Anamul Haque are the only Bangladesh batters to reach the milestone in fewer innings (29 each). Hence, Hridoy now sits at the second place on this list alongside veteran all-rounder Soumya Sarkar.

Runs 9th fifty-plus score for Hridoy Playing his 37th game, Hridoy raced to 1,036 runs at an average of 34.53. He owns nine 50-plus scores in the format, including a hundred. 373 of his runs have come in home matches at 46.62. He averages a poor 31.85 in neutral ODIs, having scored 446 runs. 217 of his runs have come in away (home of opposition) ODIs at 27.12.

Fernando Asitha Fernando claims his maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs Asitha Fernando produced a career-best spell to help his side fold Bangladesh for 248. Fernando finished with 4/35 from nine overs. He has 27 wickets from 22 ODIs at 28.14 (ER: 5.67). Playing his second ODI against Bangladesh, he has raced to five wickets at 14.60. This was overall his sixth four-wicket haul in List A cricket as he now owns 132 wickets.

Information Hasaranga shines with a three-fer Hasaranga shone with a three-fer for Sri Lanka. He bagged figures worth 3/60 in 9.5 overs. In 65 matches, the spinner owns 106 scalps at just 24.18. Versus Bangladesh, he has picked 17 wickets from 10 matches at 25.17.

Mendis Kusal Mendis completes 4,500 runs in ODI cricket Kusal Mendis reached the milestone of 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. he 30-year-old achieved this milestone with his 26th run. Mendis brought up a 20-ball fifty and ended up playing a brisk knock with his strike rate being 180.65. He smashed 9 fours and a six. Tanvir trapped Mendis LBW in the 12th over.

Record Mendis completes 2,500 runs on home soil Mendis has raced to 4,530 runs in 145 games at an average of 34.84. The tally includes five tons besides 34 fifties, with 143 being his best score. Playing his 68th game at home, Mendis has surpassed 2,500 runs (2,510). He averages a solid 42.54. Four of his five hundreds in the format have come at home. The tally also includes 19 fifties.

Do you know? 5th fifty for Janith Liyanage in ODIs Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage slammed a fine 85-ball 78. He punched his way through with 7 fours and 2 sixes. Liyanage has raced to 723 runs from 25 matches (20 innings) at 45.18. In addition to a ton, he has 5 fifties.