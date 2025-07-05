Kusal Mendis completes 4,500 runs in ODI cricket: Key stats 

Sri Lanka's star wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has reached the milestone of 4,500 runs in ODI cricket. The 30-year-old achieved this milestone with his 26th run in the second ODI against Bangladesh at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Mendis came in when Sri Lanka were 6/1 in a chase of 249. He ended up scoring a brisk 56 from 31 balls.

Information Mendis slams a 31-ball 56 Mendis brought up a 20-ball fifty and ended up playing a brisk knock with his strike rate being 180.65. He smashed 9 fours and a six. Tanvir Islam trapped Mendis LBW in the 12th over.

Career A look at Mendis' ODI career Mendis has been a vital part of SL's ODI team since his debut in the format in 2016. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has raced to 4,530 runs in 145 games at an average of 34.84. The tally includes five tons besides 34 fifties, with 143 being his best score. No other SL batter has scored even 3,000 ODI runs since Mendis's debut.

Stats Mendis completes 2,500 runs on home soil Playing his 68th game at home, Mendis has surpassed 2,500 runs (2,510). He averages a solid 42.54. Four of his five hundreds in the format have come at home. The tally also includes 19 fifties. While Mendis has clocked 1,099 runs at 27.47 in away ODIs, he has tallied 921 runs in neutral ODIs at an average of 29.70.