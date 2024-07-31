SL eye comeback against India in ODIs: 1st match preview
After routing Sri Lanka 3-0 in T20Is, India are gearing up for the ODI leg, starting August 2. The two sides are set to clash in the 1st ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma, who led India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title, is back to spearhead the side in ODIs. Virat Kohli also returns to the setup.
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, India have firmly dominated Sri Lanka, as far as the ODI head-to-head record is concerned (99-57). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last bilateral series saw India thrash SL 3-0 at home last year. On Lankan soil, the two Asian nations last met way back in 2021 (bilateral series). The Men in Blue clinched that series 2-1.
Stadium stats and pitch report
The surface at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will likely favor bowlers, especially the slower ones. Moreover, pacers will likely garner swing early on. Therefore, batting can be a bit challenging throughout the match. As per Cricbuzz, teams batting first have won 88 of the 164 ODIs played here (65 losses). Notably, 231 is the average first innings score at this venue.
Where to watch the match?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network, while SonyLIV will provide the live streaming (2:30pm IST). The toss will be held 30 minutes prior to the start.
Rohit, Kohli return for India; Asalanka to lead SL
As mentioned, India's T20 World Cup-winning stars Rohit and Kohli return to the ODI setup. The side also includes marquee players Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant. India will miss the presence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Jasprit Bumrah. On the other hand, Charith Asalanka continues to lead the Lankans in white-ball cricket. Wicketkeeper-batter Nishan Madushka has received his maiden ODI call-up.
Have a look at Probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, and Harshit Rana. Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, and Asitha Fernando.
These players eye feats
Kohli needs 152 more to become the third batter to complete 14,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kusal Mendis (3,859) is closing in on 4,000 runs in this format. Asalanka is 82 away from completing 2,000 ODI runs. Rahul (2,820) can get to 3,000 ODI runs, while Dilshan Madushanka is nine away from completing 50 scalps in the ODI format.