Revisiting Najmul Hossain Shanto's centuries vs Sri Lanka in Tests 

Najmul Hossain Shanto recently created history by becoming the first Bangladesh captain to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. He achieved the remarkable feat during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Shanto scored 148 runs in the first innings and followed it up with an unbeaten 125. Here we decode all his three centuries versus the Lankans in Test cricket .

#1 163 in Pallekele, 2021 Shanto played a solid hand in his maiden Test outing against Sri Lanka, in 2021. He arrived at number three in Pallekele, following Saif Hassan's early ouster. Shanto partnered with Tamim Iqbal (90) as the duo stitched 144 runs. The former further added 242 runs with fellow centurion Mominul Haque (127) and completed his hundred during the course. He eventually departed for a 378-ball 163 (17 fours, 1 six) as the Tigers declared at 541/7 in the eventually drawn game.

#2 148 in Galle, 2025 Shanto made a solid 148 in the first innings of the recently concluded Galle Test. He scripted a record-breaking 264-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim (163) after the team was reduced to 45/3. The Bangladesh skipper played several elegant shots, smoking 15 fours and a six during his 279-ball stay. Shanto also went past 2,000 Test runs during his stay. His brilliance meant Bangladesh posted a mammoth 495/10 while batting first.