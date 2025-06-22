This is how your spleen could help treat diabetes

Two Chinese studies have revealed a potential breakthrough in diabetes treatment, specifically Type 1 diabetes. The research, conducted by scientists from Nanjing University and other institutes, found that transplanting islet cells (clusters of endocrine cells that secrete hormones like insulin) into the spleen could improve their survival rate. This method shows promise as a more effective alternative to the practice of using the liver as a transplant site, for treating diabetes.

Research findings Spleen could be transformed into transplant hub The studies also highlighted the spleen's potential as a long-term survival site for islet cell transplants. This organ could be transformed into a transplant hub with the help of nanoparticles. "If the effectiveness of the spleen as a host organ for islet transplantation are fully demonstrated through systematic clinical studies in the future, it can be used as an ideal organ," said Dong Lei, professor at Nanjing University who contributed to both the studies.

Impact Type 1 diabetes affects over 140M people in China The International Diabetes Federation estimates that around 589 million adults are living with diabetes worldwide. This number is expected to jump to 853 million by 2050. China has the highest number of adults with diabetes, over 140 million people. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks insulin-producing islet cells in the pancreas.