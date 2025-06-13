What's the story

Actor Sana Makbul, known for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

The 32-year-old actor revealed the news to Hindustan Times. She has been battling autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently her condition worsened.

"My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I've now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis," she said.