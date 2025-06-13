'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Sana Makbul diagnosed with liver cirrhosis
What's the story
Actor Sana Makbul, known for her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, has been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.
The 32-year-old actor revealed the news to Hindustan Times. She has been battling autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently her condition worsened.
"My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I've now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis," she said.
Treatment details
The doctors are trying to avoid a liver transplant
Makbul has started immunotherapy to treat her condition.
"The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I've started immunotherapy - it's intense and tiring."
"Some days are harder than others. But I'm holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something so big as a liver transplant," she added.
Work impact
Health condition affecting work commitments
The actor also revealed that her health condition has affected her work commitments.
Makbul shared that her health issues didn't arise overnight; she had been coping for a while.
However, a recent flare-up forced her to temporarily step back from her professional commitments.
She admitted it's heartbreaking to step back just when her career was gaining momentum, especially after working so hard to reach this point. The timing, she claimed, has been emotionally difficult.
Family support
'My family has been my anchor through all of this'
Makbul also spoke about how her family has been supporting her through this tough time.
"My family has been my anchor through all of this. I think sometimes it's harder for them to watch me in pain than it is for me to live it."
"They've seen me break down. My mom doesn't say much, but her silence is filled with strength. My dad puts on a brave face even when I know he's worried."
Resilience
'I want to live fully'
Despite the challenges, Makbul is determined to overcome her health issues.
She admitted that the journey has been emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausting, especially as she shoulders the responsibility of supporting herself financially.
Still, she believes this difficult period is just a phase.
She is aware that life has changed significantly, and now she has to be more cautious, but refuses to let her circumstances hold her back.