MrBeast receives Play Button for 400 million subscribers; design criticized

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, has become the first individual creator to cross 400 million subscribers on his main channel. To commemorate this achievement, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan presented him with a custom-made Play Button on Tuesday. The award is unique and features a blue stone in the middle. However, the trophy's design sparked negative reactions online.

Design debate Fans call for a new design The image of MrBeast receiving the 400 million subscriber Play Button triggered a wave of comments on social media, with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction over the trophy's design. One user said, "That's nice for him. Unfortunately, the Play Button doesn't even look that special in my opinion." While another added, "Honestly surprised they didn't wait until 500 Million. 400 just feels like a weird milestone to me."

Reddit reactions Reddit users share their thoughts A Reddit user commented, "It looks like it was smashed apart and then put together again... poorly." Another fan criticized the overall decline in the style of YouTube buttons, "Remember when YouTube gold button actually had a golden YouTube logo in the middle? Now it's just a lame yellow painted board."