What's Operation ShivShakti? Army's latest anti-infiltration attempt after Op Mahadev

The Indian Army launched "Operation ShivShakti," an anti-infiltration operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir 's Poonch District on Wednesday. The operation was initiated after troops noticed suspicious movement near the LoC. Two suspected terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in this encounter, which lasted several hours. The White Knight Corps confirmed the operation on X (formerly Twitter), stating that "swift action" and "accurate firepower" thwarted terrorist plans.

Statement 3 weapons recovered In a statement, the White Knight Corps also said that three weapons have been recovered. "Synergistic and synchronized intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation. Operation in progress," it added. "Operation ShivShakti" comes just days after "Operation Mahadev," which neutralized three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

Recent operations Shah confirms 3 Pahalgam terrorists killed In the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed their identities and involvement during a debate on Operation Sindoor. "All three were eliminated after a two-month-long intelligence operation involving the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police. Their masters were earlier neutralized in Operation Sindoor," Shah said. According to Shah, the terrorists were found with two Pakistani voter IDs and Pakistani-made chocolate packs, and their weaponry came from a "western neighbor."