'Identify and remove Pakistani citizens': Shah to all state CMs
What's the story
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all chief ministers to find out about Pakistani nationals living in their states.
He has asked them to inform the government so that their visas can be canceled and they can be sent back to Pakistan quickly.
India has already canceled all visas issued to Pakistanis, following the recent Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
Security concerns
Pahalgam attack: A reminder of India's security challenges
India also closed the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari and declared that under SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES), Pakistani nationals will not be allowed to visit India, and those who are already in the country will have to leave.
In latest development, the Border Security Force (BSF) has suspended civilian movement at the Octroi Post in Suchetgarh, Jammu.
The BSF has also announced a reduction of retreat ceremonies at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.
Kartarpur Corridor
Kartarpur corridor remains open
The Kartarpur corridor, however, continues to receive pilgrims.
This visa-free corridor from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan has been functional since 2019.
It connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Guru Nanak Dev's final resting place, to the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.
According to the bilateral agreement, up to 5,000 pilgrims can use the corridor daily; however, sources in the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) verified that only 250 pilgrims traveled to Kartarpur on Wednesday.