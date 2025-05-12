'No firing or aggressive action': India after talks with Pakistan
What's the story
India and Pakistan have agreed to refrain from any aggressive action or gunfire following their first hotline conversation since the recent ceasefire understanding.
Issues related to continuing the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other were discussed, India's Eastern Command said.
"It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas."
Agreement details
Background of the ceasefire agreement
The recent hotline conversation occurred after India's strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which were in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26.
India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.
The ceasefire was first signed by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries in 2021 to ensure peace along the Line of Control.
Leadership involvement
Talks were postponed
The latest talks were originally set for noon but were moved to the evening.
The pivotal moment in the latest conflict occurred on Saturday when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations called his Indian counterpart, Lt. General Rajiv Ghai, to propose a halt in hostilities.
But Ghai said the agreement didn't last long, as Pakistan violated it within hours through cross-border firing and drone intrusions.