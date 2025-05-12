'Every terrorist now knows price of removing sindoor': PM Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday, his first speech since Operation Sindoor was launched.
In his speech, he saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor during the India-Pakistan conflict.
He said that the success of the operation has shown every terrorist the price of removing sindoor from our sisters' and daughters' foreheads, referring to the over 100 terrorists who were killed during the operation.
Operation details
Operation Sindoor: A response to Pahalgam terror attack
Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 6-7 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
The operation targeted nine terrorist sites across Pakistan and PoK.
In response, Pakistan attempted attacks on several Indian military bases on May 8-10.
The Indian Armed Forces then launched a strong counteroffensive on multiple Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian with missiles and drones.
State-sponsored terrorism
India's attack also hit terrorists' courage: PM
These missiles and drones, he added, hit not only the terrorist organizations' buildings but also their courage.
"Terrorist sites like Bhawalpur and Muridke were the universities of global terrorism. All big terrorist attacks in the world, including 9/11 or big terrorist attacks in India, are somehow or other connected to these terrorist sites," he said.
Nuclear
'No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated'
In a strong message to Pakistan and its state-sponsored terrorism, PM Modi said, "No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore," asserting that "terrorist attacks on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms."
"The world has seen that dirty truth of Pakistan when the high-ranked officers of the Army bid the slain terrorists adieu. There cannot be a bigger proof of state-sponsored terrorism," he asserted.
Future talks
Future talks will only be on terrorism and PoK: Modi
Regarding future talks with Pakistan, he said if there are any, they will only be on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
"India's stand has been clear: terror, trade and talks cannot be done together."
He also said that India has paused its fight against terrorists in Pakistan, but India will still "observe Pakistan's behavior and decide...actions on the basis of that."
"Our Army, Navy, Air Force and border security forces and all security agencies are on high alert," he added.
Help
'Pakistan turned to the world for assistance'
On how the ceasefire agreement was reached, he stated that Pakistan—after being severely hit—turned to the world for assistance, and its military also called India's DGMO on May 10th.
By then, he stated, India had destroyed the majority of terrorist infrastructure.
"Therefore, when Pakistan said that it would not show any further terrorist activity...., India also considered it," Modi stated.
He further said that from now on, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism.
"It is the new normal."