What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday, his first speech since Operation Sindoor was launched.

In his speech, he saluted the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists for their role in Operation Sindoor during the India-Pakistan conflict.

He said that the success of the operation has shown every terrorist the price of removing sindoor from our sisters' and daughters' foreheads, referring to the over 100 terrorists who were killed during the operation.