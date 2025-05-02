What's the story

The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, will keep up the momentum on Day 2.

The summit, which is themed Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries, hopes to make India a global hub of entertainment and creative innovation.

One of the major highlights of Friday's schedule is the keynote address by Nita Ambani, Chairperson of JioStar.