Nita Ambani, Aamir Khan, Badshah headline WAVES Day 2
What's the story
The World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, will keep up the momentum on Day 2.
The summit, which is themed Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries, hopes to make India a global hub of entertainment and creative innovation.
One of the major highlights of Friday's schedule is the keynote address by Nita Ambani, Chairperson of JioStar.
Star-studded presence
Khan, Badshah, Nagarjuna to participate in panel discussions
The second day of WAVES 2025 will also see a series of fireside sessions and panel discussions with the crème layer of the film and music industries.
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, South Indian superstar Nagarjuna, and popular rapper Badshah are among the participants.
The summit had a star-studded opening day with Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and filmmaker Karan Johar attending it.
Government support
PM Modi's vision for India's creative industries
Speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Modi stressed how India's creative industries are increasingly taking the world by storm.
Calling the event the start of India's "orange economy"—denoting cultural and creative sectors—the Prime Minister noted the global appeal of Indian films, food, and music.
He noted that human beings should not become robots, and the only way to achieve this was by upholding sensitivity and connecting emotionally. And, Modi added, this can happen through music, dance, and art.
Tribute
PM Modi honored Indian cinema legends at WAVES 2025
PM Modi pledged government support for initiatives that nurture talent and creativity.
He said, "Every creator is bringing a creative wave," adding that WAVES would serve as a platform where art meets technology, and where creativity blends seamlessly with coding and augmented reality.
Another major highlight from Day 1 was PM Modi releasing commemorative postage stamps. The stamps paid tribute to five legendary icons of Indian cinema: Guru Dutt, P. Bhanumathi, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, and Salil Chowdhury.