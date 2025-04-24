What's the story

The first-ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), which will be held from May 1-4, 2025, at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, will be a star-studded show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the summit.

As per reports, the event will start with a panel called Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul.

It will be moderated by Akshay Kumar with stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi.