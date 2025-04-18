Varun, Mrunal, Pooja head to Scotland for 'Hai Jawani...' shooting
What's the story
Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde are all set to leave for a 30-day-long international shooting schedule in Scotland for their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
The shooting will reportedly start on April 22, marking the last leg of the movie.
The film, directed by Dhawan's father, David Dhawan, has already completed over half of its shooting.
It also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.
Film details
'Hai Jawani...' to showcase Dhawan's comic flair, dance skills
Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips banner, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will showcase Dhawan's signature comic flair and dancing skills.
The film will have vibrant desi tracks, which the director's fans would love to hear.
The Scotland shoot will have several combination scenes, which would probably lead to chaos on screen.
With this schedule, the shooting will be done, barring a few songs and patchwork sequences.
Collaboration
'Hai Jawani...' marks 4th collaboration between father-son duo
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will be the fourth film of the father-son duo. They have earlier delivered hits like Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.
Apart from this film, Dhawan will also be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
It was originally slated for a release on April 18 this year, but the makers have now postponed the release date to September 12.