What's the story

Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde are all set to leave for a 30-day-long international shooting schedule in Scotland for their upcoming film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

The shooting will reportedly start on April 22, marking the last leg of the movie.

The film, directed by Dhawan's father, David Dhawan, has already completed over half of its shooting.

It also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.