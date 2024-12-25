Summarize Simplifying... In short The movie 'Baby John' has been leaked online on platforms like Telegram and Tamilrockers, just hours after its release.

Watching these pirated versions can lead to malware threats, legal issues, and poor viewing experience.

Instead, it's recommended to watch the film legally in theaters or wait for its OTT release, which ensures better quality, safety, and supports the entertainment industry.

'Baby John' is out in theaters now

'Baby John' leaked online on Telegram, Tamilrockers hours after release

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:41 am Dec 25, 202411:41 am

What's the story The much-awaited Varun Dhawan-starrer, Baby John, has been a victim of online piracy just hours after its release in theaters on Christmas Day (December 25). Directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios, the film is an official remake of the hit Tamil movie Theri. Despite its star-studded cast including Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, the film's advance booking sales were reportedly underwhelming.

Illegal distribution

Pirated versions of 'Baby John' surfaced on multiple platforms

The pirated versions of Baby John became available for illegal download and streaming across various sites. Keywords like "Baby John Movie Download," "Baby John Movie HD Download," "Baby John Tamilrockers" and "Baby John Filmyzilla" have been trending widely. These unauthorized copies are available on several platforms including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Telegram, Tamilrockerz, in various resolutions from 1080p to 240p and HD versions. Last week, Disney's Mufasa faced the same predicament.

Potential hazards

Risks associated with watching pirated versions of 'Baby John'

Watching pirated content can have dire consequences like malware threats, legal troubles, unexpected financial losses, compromised content quality, and unsafe content. Piracy websites are notorious for hosting malicious programs that can steal personal data or corrupt files. They violate copyright laws and can lead to penalties like heavy fines or even criminal charges. Plus, they use deceptive tactics leading to financial scams and poor viewing experience with low-res videos and bad audio quality.

Legal viewing

'Baby John' is available in theaters nationwide

Baby John has hit hundreds of screens across the nation in English, Hindi, and Tamil. We urge viewers to buy tickets and watch the film in theaters or wait for its OTT release. Watching movies through legal means not only guarantees better quality and safety but also promotes the entertainment industry. Piracy is a punishable offense under the Copyright Act of 1957 and indulging or promoting it could land you in serious trouble.