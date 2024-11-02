Varun Dhawan looks battle-ready in new 'Baby John' motion poster
Varun Dhawan has released a new motion poster for his upcoming film Baby John. The actor took to social media to thank fans for their positive response to the taster cut of the movie. The preview was released in theaters with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Friday. Baby John releases on December 25 and is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri.
Dhawan's 'Baby John' also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi
The new motion poster shows Dhawan sipping chai while also holding a rifle, looking ferocious and ready for an encounter with the villains. Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions.
Check out the fierce motion poster here
'Baby John' taster cut to be available digitally worldwide
The taster cut of Baby John will be available digitally worldwide from November 4. The makers have also requested audiences to refrain from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy. Apart from Baby John, Dhawan is also awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny, releasing on November 7.