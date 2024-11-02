Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Dhawan is all set to captivate audiences in his new film 'Baby John', as seen in the latest motion poster where he appears ready for battle, sipping chai and holding a rifle.

The film, also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, is set for a digital release on November 4.

Dhawan's fans can also look forward to his role in Amazon Prime Video's 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', releasing on November 7. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' is slated for release on December 25

Varun Dhawan looks battle-ready in new 'Baby John' motion poster

By Isha Sharma 01:48 pm Nov 02, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Varun Dhawan has released a new motion poster for his upcoming film Baby John. The actor took to social media to thank fans for their positive response to the taster cut of the movie. The preview was released in theaters with Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Friday. Baby John releases on December 25 and is an official remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri.

Film details

Dhawan's 'Baby John' also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi

The new motion poster shows Dhawan sipping chai while also holding a rifle, looking ferocious and ready for an encounter with the villains. Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It is helmed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions.

Twitter Post

Check out the fierce motion poster here

Digital release

'Baby John' taster cut to be available digitally worldwide

The taster cut of Baby John will be available digitally worldwide from November 4. The makers have also requested audiences to refrain from posting or recording content that could contribute to piracy. Apart from Baby John, Dhawan is also awaiting the release of Amazon Prime Video's Citadel: Honey Bunny, releasing on November 7.