Jason Bateman and David Harbour are teaming up for a new HBO series, 'DTF St. Louis'.

The dark comedy revolves around a love triangle among middle-aged adults, leading to a fatal outcome.

While Bateman is also occupied with 'Carry-On', Harbour awaits the release of 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

'DTF St. Louis' ordered to series by HBO

Jason Bateman, David Harbour unite for HBO series 'DTF St.Louis'

By Isha Sharma 01:16 pm Nov 02, 202401:16 pm

What's the story HBO has ordered a limited series titled DTF St. Louis, starring acclaimed Hollywood actors Jason Bateman and David Harbour in lead roles, Variety reported. The series will consist of seven episodes. Announced in 2022 with Harbour and Pedro Pascal as stars and executive producers, the show was originally inspired by James Lasdun's New Yorker article My Dentist's Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.

Plot evolution

'DTF St. Louis' takes a new creative direction

However, the series has since changed drastically in its creative direction and is now based on a completely new concept, unrelated to Lasdun's article. The title DTF St. Louis is inspired by the social media acronym for "down to f*ck." Pascal has also distanced himself from the project but remains associated with HBO through other projects like The Last of Us Season 2, due in 2025.

Series synopsis

'DTF St. Louis' explores a darkly comedic love triangle

The official synopsis for DTF St. Louis describes it as "a darkly comedic limited series about a love triangle between three adults experiencing middle-age malaise, that leads to one of them ending up dead." Steven Conrad is the series writer, showrunner, executive producer, and director. Both Harbour and Bateman will serve as executive producers. Coming to the actors' upcoming projects, Harbour is awaiting the release of Stranger Things Season 5, while Bateman is busy with Carry-On.