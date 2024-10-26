Ben Affleck plans to date again, but conditions apply!
Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to dip his toes in the dating pool again after his public split from Jennifer Lopez. However, he has a certain condition for his future girlfriend: she should be "sober or in recovery," reported Daily Mail. This comes as Affleck is committed to staying sober himself, which he puts above everything else. Lopez and Affleck were married in July 2022, and Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.
The actor still believes in relationships
An insider told the portal, "Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again." "He is not going to jump into anything serious until the divorce is finalised but that does not mean he cannot date." Before Lopez, Affleck was married to actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children: Violet, Fin, and Samuel.
Affleck's commitment to sobriety amid personal challenges
The insider added that despite the difficulties of the last two years, Affleck is still committed to his recovery. "These past two years have been tough for Ben and as he begins to heal, one thing is very clear: his recovery comes before anything. He is not going to put his sobriety in jeopardy."
Affleck's journey with alcoholism and treatment
Affleck first sought treatment for his alcoholism in 2001. He reportedly subsequently returned to rehab in 2017 and 2018. The source also added, "Ben tries to avoid reading the news but it did upset him that people thought he relapsed because he had not." "Like every alcoholic, Ben just wakes up with one goal in mind: to stay sober for that day."