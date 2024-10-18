Summarize Simplifying... In short Denis Villeneuve, the acclaimed director of the Dune series, has started working on 'Dune: Part Three', adapting Herbert's novel Dune: Messiah.

Promising a fresh narrative set 12 years after Part Two, Villeneuve aims to honor the original source while taking the franchise in a new direction.

His past success with the Dune series, including the globally successful 'Dune: Part Two', has earned him trust and time to perfect this much-anticipated sequel. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dune 3' has started cooking!

Denis Villeneuve confirms he has started working on 'Dune: 3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:42 pm Oct 18, 202404:42 pm

What's the story Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve has confirmed that work on Dune: Part Three is underway. Speaking with Deadline, he said, "I'm in the writing zone right now" and hopes to return to directing sooner than expected. This third installment will wrap up the story of Paul Atreides, a character who is at the center of Frank Herbert's Dune series.

Adaptation details

'Dune: Part Three' to adapt Herbert's 'Dune: Messiah'

Villeneuve, who previously directed and co-wrote Dune and Dune: Part Two, will adapt Herbert's novel Dune: Messiah for the third film. This will be his final contribution to the franchise. Although it is still in the early stages, Villeneuve is already writing scripts for this much-anticipated sequel with a careful approach that seeks to honor the original source material.

Fresh approach

Villeneuve hinted at a new direction for 'Dune: Part Three'

Villeneuve also hinted at a new direction for Dune: Part Three, saying, "Like Herbert did with Dune: Messiah, I think it'll be a great idea to do something completely different." He added that the story takes place 12 years after the events of Part Two, resulting in a different narrative journey. This change in storytelling is what makes every film in this series unique in their shared universe.

Past success

Villeneuve's successful track record with 'Dune' franchise

Villeneuve's previous films in the Dune series have been both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Dune: Part Two notably grossed over $700 million globally, making it 2024's highest-earning movie until it was overtaken by Inside Out 2. These achievements have earned Villeneuve considerable trust and support, giving him plenty of time to perfect the script for the next part.