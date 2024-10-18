Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunny Deol's action-packed film 'Jatt', featuring a patriotic theme, is set to release on Republic Day 2025.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan's 'Lahore: 1947', a visual spectacle of the partition era, has been postponed to ensure quality and is expected to release between March and June.

The official announcements for both films will be made soon. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Jatt' to release on Republic Day 2025 now

Sunny's 'Jatt' set for Republic Day 2025, not 'Lahore: 1947'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:12 pm Oct 18, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Sunny Deol, riding high on the success of Gadar 2, is gearing up for his next big-screen appearance. Earlier, it was reported that his film Lahore: 1947 would be released during the Republic Day weekend in 2025. However, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that plans have changed and now Deol's Jatt, directed by Gopichand Malineni, is set to hit theaters on this coveted date instead. Jatt was previously being called SDMG.

Film details

'Jatt' is an action-packed entertainer: Source

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "The official announcement around the release date will be made soon but they are aiming at this date for the arrival of Jatt." "Mythri Production and Deol feel that Republic Day is the perfect time for the arrival of this action-packed entertainer. It features Sunny in the titular role and his character will have larger-than-life traits of a Jatt."

Audience expectations

'Jatt' will surprise audiences with its patriotic theme

The source further revealed that Jatt has a patriotic theme, which is sure to surprise viewers. "It's a big-budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core—a genre that Sunny has excelled at in his career. The makers are excited to unleash this beast for the cinema-going audience," the source added. This revelation sets high expectations for Deol's performance in the film. Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar Singh are also part of the actioner.

Release delay

'Lahore: 1947' release postponed to ensure quality

Meanwhile, Lahore: 1947, produced by Aamir Khan, is now slated for a release between March and June. The post-production work is currently underway under the supervision of director Rajkumar Santoshi. "The makers don't want to compromise on the visuals of partition, as also the aesthetics of the era gone by," explained the source. The official release date will be announced once the first edit is finalized.