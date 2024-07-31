In short Simplifying... In short Aamir Khan is considering a lead role in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film, marking a potential reunion since their cult classic Andaz Apna Apna.

Meanwhile, Khan's production house, now led by new CEO Aparna Purohit, is preparing for three projects, including Santoshi's Lahore 1947, Pritam Pyaare with Khan's son Junaid, and Vis Das's Happy Patel.

The house is also working on Sitaare Zameen Par, set for a Christmas 2024 release. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Aamir Khan plans comeback with social film

Aamir might reunite with Rajkumar Santoshi for a slice-of-life film

By Tanvi Gupta 05:38 pm Jul 31, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan, is reportedly planning a return to acting after dedicating his time to his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. Following the 2022 release of Laal Singh Chadha, reports from Mid-Day suggest that Khan's comeback could be in a slice-of-life movie directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Per reports, the film is expected to blend humor with a social message at its core.

Decision pending

Khan's next role pending finalization of 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

A source close to Khan revealed that the actor is considering taking on the lead role in Santoshi's project. However, the 59-year-old actor will only finalize his next acting film after the edit of his next, Sitaare Zameen Par is locked. If true, this potential collaboration would mark a reunion between Khan and Santoshi, who previously worked together on the cult classic comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna.

Production house

Aamir Khan Productions under new leadership

While contemplating his return to acting, Khan continues to focus on his production house. His goal is to transform Aamir Khan Productions into a full-fledged studio under the leadership of its newly appointed CEO, Aparna Purohit. Purohit brings eight years of experience from Amazon Prime India to her new role at the production house. According to Pinkvilla, Aamir Khan Productions is currently preparing for three projects set to roll out between October and March.

Current projects

In detail: Multiple projects underway at Aamir Khan Productions

Aamir Khan Productions currently has several projects in progress. These include Santoshi's historical drama Lahore 1947, Pritam Pyaare featuring Aamir's son Junaid Khan, and Vis Das's comedy-drama Happy Patel. The production house is also actively working on Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna, an adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. Per the source, the film, also starring Genelia Deshmukh, is set for a Christmas 2024 premiere.