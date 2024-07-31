In short Simplifying... In short The final five contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' have been revealed, including Mumbai-based rapper Naezy, TV actress Sana Makbul, actors Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey, and social media influencer Kritika Malik.

Breaking from tradition, the grand finale will take place on a weekday, sparking mixed reactions from fans. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 3: Meet the finalists

Meet the final 5 contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:26 pm Jul 31, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is heating up as it races toward its grand finale on Friday (August 2). Hosted by Anil Kapoor, the show can be streamed exclusively on JioCinema. The competition has intensified following the reported shocking mid-week eviction of YouTuber Lovekesh Kataria and social media personality Armaan Malik, leaving only five contestants in the running for the coveted title. Here's everything about the finalists.

Contenders

Naved Shaikh aka Naezy; Sana Makbul

Among the finalists is Mumbai-based rapper Naved Shaikh aka Naezy, who gained popularity with his hit song Mere Gully Mein from the Zoya Akhtar-directed 2019 film Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He made his film debut with the hit song Birju from Hey Bro (2015). Actor Sana Makbul, recognized for her role as Dr. Aliya Kothari in the TV show Vish, also remains in contention.

Finalists

Remaining 'BB OTT' Season 3 finalists revealed

The remaining three finalists are Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, and Ranvir Shorey. Rao, a 30-year-old actor, is known for his lead role in the TV series Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali. Malik entered the BB OTT 3 competition alongside her husband Armaan Malik and his first wife Payal Malik, all of whom enjoy a significant social media following through their YouTube vlogs. Lastly, Shorey—who began his career as a video jockey before transitioning to Bollywood—is also among the finalists.

Finale

Season 3 grand finale details unveiled

Breaking from tradition, the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will take place on a weekday. Meanwhile, on the surprise double eviction report, many on X reacted. One user tweeted, "Best news for the day." Another user commented, "Love Kataria seriously???? Deleting JioCinema app now; everything is fake..." Someone else said, "No no no way! This means one of Sana Makbul or Ranvir Shorey will be the winner..."