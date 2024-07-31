In short Simplifying... In short Actor Arjun Rampal, who divorced Mehr Jesia in 2019 after 20 years of marriage, maintains a close bond with his ex-wife and daughters, Myra and Mahikaa.

Arjun Rampal on early marriage and divorce

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:21 pm Jul 31, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Indian actor Arjun Rampal recently shared insights into his personal life, including his early marriage and subsequent divorce. Speaking on The Ranveer Show, Rampal revealed that he believes he married too young at the age of 24. He stated, "You're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do."

Marriage breakdown

Rampal was married to Mehr Jesia for over two decades before their divorce in 2019. The actor described the end of his marriage as a personal setback, particularly given his own experience growing up in a broken home. Taking responsibility for the dissolution of the marriage, Rampal stated that he had to reflect on what went wrong.

Family bonds

Despite the divorce, Rampal continues to have a close relationship with Jesia and their two daughters, Myra and Mahikaa. He also shares a strong bond with his current partner, model and fashion designer Gabriella Demetriades. The couple has been together since 2018 and has two sons, Arik born in 2019 and Ariv born in 2023.

Unofficial marriage

Rampal expressed that he feels already married to Demetriades despite not having officially tied the knot. He stated, "Marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married, and there is no doubt about that in my mind." He further explained that being legally bound could potentially change one's attitude toward each other.

Harmonious relations

Rampal revealed that his daughters, Myra and Mahikaa, get along well with Demetriades, as does his ex-wife Jesia. He stated, "We all are very close and loving toward each other." Despite not being legally married to Demetriades, Rampal believes he has been given a "second chance in love" and they consider themselves married in their minds.