Saira Banu pens heartfelt note for Manoj Kumar

Why Manoj Kumar once wanted to shelve 'Purab Aur Pachhim'

By Isha Sharma 10:05 am Jul 25, 202410:05 am

What's the story Veteran Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar celebrated his 87th birthday on Wednesday. His long-time co-star and friend, Saira Banu, commemorated the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note filled with trivia and memories of their time together. Their first collaboration was on the film Shaadi in 1962, which was Banu's second venture into Bollywood. The film was directed by R. Krishnan and S. Panju and also starred Dharmendra.

On-set experiences

How Kumar helped a 'shy' Banu out

Banu reminisced about her early days in Bollywood, describing herself as a 'very shy youngster' who felt awkward during romantic scenes. However, she found solace in working with Kumar, who was understanding and would discreetly leave the set during her solo shots. "We were both people of very few words but worked comfortably together," Banu wrote on Instagram.

Shared interests

Kumar's bond with the late Dilip Kumar

Banu also shed light on the close bond between Kumar and her late husband, superstar Dilip Kumar. According to Banu, Dilip was Kumar's idol and they shared a love for making different types of omelets, flying kites, and indulging in poetry sessions. During the filming of Aadmi, Kumar began emulating Dilip's gestures, leading to a humorous moment when Dilip told him, "Yaar tu meri tarah shots kar le, main kuch aur tarika nikaltaa hoon."

Unwavering support

The story behind the making of 'Purab Aur Pachhim'

Banu recalled an incident during the making of Purab Aur Pachhim, a film she had signed before her marriage to Dilip. Despite deciding to retire from acting post-marriage, she was committed to completing this project. However, Banu fell ill during the shoot. "Manoj ji declared that he would shelve his project if Sahib did not allow me to work on it. I will always respect him for this magnanimous gesture," Banu said.