In short Simplifying... In short Triptii Dimri, praised by Anand Tiwari as a rising star akin to Vicky Kaushal, was recommended by Karan Johar for the film 'Bad Newz' after her performances in 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala'.

The film, which explores the rare medical case of heteropaternal superfecundation, has sparked debate for its unconventional theme.

Despite this, Tiwari defends the film, highlighting its family-friendly certification and the unexpected popularity of the Punjabi song 'Tauba Tauba' featured in it. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Anand Tiwari praises Triptii Dimri's performance in 'Bad Newz'

'Triptii Dimri is Vicky Kaushal in making': Anand Tiwari predicts

By Isha Sharma 11:10 am Jul 20, 202411:10 am

What's the story Actor-turned-filmmaker Anand Tiwari has likened actor Triptii Dimri to Vicky Kaushal, predicting a bright future for her in the film industry. Currently, Tiwari is promoting his latest romantic comedy, Bad Newz, which features Dimri alongside Kaushal and Ammy Virk. The film has been gaining significant attention on social media and among moviegoers, with its song Tauba Tauba going viral due to Kaushal's flawless moves.

Star recommendation

Karan Johar's recommendation led to Dimri's casting

Karan Johar recommended Dimri for Bad Newz after watching Bulbbul and Qala, Tiwari told Indian Express. Despite speculation, Tiwari clarified that Dimri's casting was not influenced by her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. "When I saw her on set, that girl is a talent that will last...Triptii Dimri is a Vicky Kaushal in the making." "She is again somebody who comes from nowhere, she comes from a very rooted background, you will be more than pleasantly surprised with her performance."

Viral song

'Tauba Tauba' song's popularity has surprised Tiwari

The Punjabi song Tauba Tauba, which appears at the end, has been highlighted as a unique aspect of the film due to its authentic Punjabi singer, Karan Aujla. "The fact that "Tauba Tauba" also gave us a boost because it was a purely Punjabi number. " "We took the song exactly how [Aujla] envisioned it and credit to Bosco (Martis, choreographer) and credit to Vicky's long legs."

Controversial concept

Tiwari's response to film's unconventional theme

Bad Newz explores the rare medical case of heteropaternal superfecundation, a condition where a woman becomes pregnant by two different men simultaneously. This unique concept has ignited debate among content creators who argue it promotes polyamory. In response, Tiwari defended the film, saying, "We are making this film for a family audience, we have gotten a U/A certificate from the CBFC, so the censor has seen it and fully approved of this film."