In short Simplifying... In short Despite suffering from a knee injury, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan hid his pain and continued to perform during the filming of the song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' for the movie 'Pathaan'.

Choreographer Martis praised Khan's dedication and refusal to compromise on the dance steps.

The song, also featuring Deepika Padukone, became a hit and the film was the second-highest earner of 2023. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shah Rukh Khan's commitment to film

Shah Rukh Khan hid knee injury during 'Pathaan' shoot

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:05 pm Jul 16, 202405:05 pm

What's the story Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reportedly concealed a painful knee injury while filming Jhoome Jo Pathaan for Pathaan. This revelation was made by choreographer Bosco Martis during an interview with India Today. Despite his discomfort, Khan didn't request any changes to the dance routine, demonstrating his commitment to the project. Martis, who recently received acclaim for his work on Vicky Kaushal's viral song Tauba Tauba, has been associated with Khan since their collaboration on Yeh Tara Who Tara from Swades.

Unyielding dedication

Khan's unwavering commitment amidst constant pain

Despite being in constant pain, Khan never let anyone know about his discomfort during the song's shoot. Martis recalled, "He would do the steps; most of the time because of his knee injury, he was always in pain, but he never let you know." The filming took place on cobbled streets and required Khan to wear uncomfortable shoes. However, the actor never complained and would quietly retreat to his van to recuperate before returning to perform all moves flawlessly.

High praise

'The kind of person that he's, he'll not say no'

Choreographer Martis praised Khan's professionalism and commitment. "The kind of commitment and the kind of person that he is, he will not say no to any steps," Martis said about Khan. "He'll never let you change any steps, he will do everything that you want him to do," added Martis, highlighting Khan's dedication to his craft.

Song success

'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' success despite Khan's injury

The song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, which also featured Deepika Padukone, quickly became a party anthem upon its release and garnered widespread acclaim. The film Pathaan was well-received and became the second-highest earner of 2023. Martis is part of the renowned choreographer duo Bosco-Caesar, alongside Caesar Gonsalves. The pair have worked together on hundreds of songs in Hindi films, with their collaboration with Khan consistently successful since their first project together in Swades (2004).