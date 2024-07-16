In short Simplifying... In short Emraan Hashmi, during a 2014 episode of Karan Johar's chat show, made controversial remarks about Mahesh Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, leading to a debate among the production team about airing his comments.

'Wanted to teach Mahesh Bhatt lesson': Emraan on 'KWK' controversy

By Tanvi Gupta 05:00 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently addressed his controversial comments from a decade-old episode of Koffee with Karan. In an interview with Fever FM, Hashmi stated that his provocative responses were intended to "teach Mahesh Bhatt a lesson." He clarified that most of his remarks were made in jest and not meant to be taken seriously. The actor also expressed regret over some comments, including one where he compared fellow actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to plastic.

Show motive

Hashmi's motivation behind bold responses revealed

Hashmi's primary motivation for his bold responses on KWK was twofold. Recalling the incident, Hashmi explained, "It was all for the hamper." "Bhatt saab was so arrogant and cocky before that. He said that you don't stand a chance in this rapid-fire, said I'll show you who's boss and I just let it rip." Meanwhile, his comments sparked a 10-minute discussion among the production team about whether they could air his responses.

Show dilemma

Production team's dilemma over Hashmi's controversial remarks

Following Hashmi's rapid-fire round, the production team was left in a quandary. They had to decide whether they could air his provocative responses. Hashmi recalled, "They cut the shot after the rapid-fire and had a discussion for 10 minutes, 'Can we actually air this?' But they said 'yeah, let's go ahead and air this.'" Despite the controversy, his comments were ultimately aired as part of the episode.

About the episode

What did Hashmi say during the rapid-fire round?

To recall, in 2014, Hashmi and Bhatt appeared on Season 4 of the Karan Johar-hosted chat show. During the episode, Hashmi controversially described Rai Bachchan as "plastic," for which he later issued a public apology. He also jokingly credited Bhatt's ability to buy a ₹40cr penthouse in Bandra to the success of the movies he starred in for the filmmaker, dubbing Bhatt as an "extortionist." Hashmi further remarked that Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat was his "worst" on-screen kiss ever.

Future approach

'I'll just go for the kill': Hashmi's stance on re-do

Meanwhile, when asked about his potential responses in today's context—Hashmi insisted he would maintain the same level of fierceness. "You ask me the same questions, I will give you the same answers. I'll give you even more fierce answers. It's just the interviews these days have become so...it's become very controlled." "But if you steer to that wild side of me—it will flow. It's still there, you just have to awaken it and I will just go for the kill."