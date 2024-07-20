In short Simplifying... In short Abhishek Bachchan's recent 'like' on a divorce-related post is reportedly due to his connection with the post's author, Dr. Marker, a longtime friend of Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan's social media activity sparks speculation

Real reason behind Abhishek Bachchan's 'like' on divorce post explained

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Jul 20, 202410:44 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently drew attention when he liked a social media post that discussed the complexities of divorce and the growing trend of "grey divorces." This action sparked speculation about the status of his 17-year marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The post—shared by author Heena Khandelwal—included contributions from Dr Zirak Marker, an alleged close friend of Rai. Now, a fact check conducted by Reddit users has provided insight into why Bachchan may have liked the post.

Fact check

Reddit users provide insight into Bachchan's social media activity

Dr Marker, who has contributed to the article titled When Love Stops Being Easy, has reportedly been a longtime friend of Rai. Per reports, the child, adolescent, and family psychiatrist, Marker, even appeared with her on the show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai with Farooq Sheikh many years ago. According to Redditors, Bachchan's "like" was likely due to this connection. Notably, Bachchan follows Marker on Instagram, while Rai does not.

Recent appearance

Bachchan family, Rai's 'separate' appearance at Ambani wedding sparked rumors

The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, their son Abhishek, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her husband Nikhil Nanda, and their grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding together. However, Rai arrived separately with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the event. Despite this separate arrival, photos from inside the wedding venue showed that Rai and Aaradhya joined Bachchan at the festivities.