Ben Affleck's marriage troubles with Jennifer Lopez escalate

'He's a wreck': Insider claims Ben Affleck is avoiding JLo

By Isha Sharma 10:40 am Jul 20, 202410:40 am

What's the story Ben Affleck is reportedly distancing himself from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, amid concerns of a potential divorce. Despite sporadic appearances with his wedding ring on, insiders suggest this is due to Affleck's apprehension about Lopez potentially "destroying him in a divorce war." "Ben never expected Jennifer to embrace his decision to leave. But he's freaked by how hard it is for her to let go, and he's living in fear of how far she'll take it!" an insider told RadarOnline.

Separate lives

Affleck and Lopez living separately amid divorce speculations

Affleck and Lopez have reportedly living separately since early May, with Affleck moving out of their $60M Beverly Hills mansion to rent a house in Brentwood. Recently, Lopez was seen in New York City still wearing her wedding ring. Insiders believe this could be a tactic to exert control over Affleck. "She insisted they wear their rings, then she had a fit over him moving his stuff out. No wonder he's a wreck!" the insider claimed.

Deeper issues

Affleck's marital issues not related to public status

Contrary to conjectures, a source told People that the couple's marital problems are not related to their public status but stem from "deeper issues." "The idea that Ben thinks Jennifer is too famous and that he didn't know what he was getting into with the attention on their marriage isn't true." "Ben can't handle conflict right now, but she would rather argue than be ignored. Everyone knows you don't mess with J.Lo and get away with it!"

Garner's stance

Garner distances herself from Affleck's marital issues

Affleck is reportedly also facing difficulties with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. However, sources indicate that Garner is growing weary of assisting Affleck navigate his marital issues with Lopez. The 52-year-old had been acting as an unofficial marriage counselor for Affleck, but sources now say she has decided to distance herself because "Ben's problems with J.Lo are beginning to cause tensions with [boyfriend John Miller]" and "that's the last thing she wants."