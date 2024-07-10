In brief Simplifying... In brief Sharon Stone, the star of the 1992 hit Basic Instinct, revealed the devastating impact of her 2001 stroke, which not only altered her brain function but also wiped out her $18M savings.

Sharon Stone's financial struggles after her 2001 stroke

Sharon Stone details how her 2001 stroke wiped out $18M

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood actor Sharon Stone recently disclosed the severe financial impact of her 2001 stroke in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. She revealed that during her seven-year recovery, she lost a staggering $18M in savings, attributing this loss to exploitation as she stepped away from Hollywood. In 2001, the Basic Instinct actor suffered a brain hemorrhage that lasted for nine days.

'I had zero money...'

Detailing her financial woes, Stone shared, "I had $18M saved because of all my success, but when I got back into my bank account, it was all gone. My refrigerator, my phone—everything was in other people's names." "I had zero money." Stone also detailed the profound impact the stroke had on her cognitive abilities, stating that the trauma "100%" changed her brain function and thought process.

Stone shared a near-death experience post-stroke

In the same interview, Stone shared her near-death experience during her recovery period. "I had a death experience and then they brought me back. I bled into my brain for nine days, so my brain was shoved to the front of my face. It wasn't positioned in my head where it was before." "And while that was happening, everything changed," Stone recalled. "I couldn't read for a couple of years...A lot of people thought I was going to die."

When the actor detailed how Hollywood 'forgot' her

In a separate interview last year, the actor revealed that she struggled to find work after recovering from her stroke. "I was like the hottest movie star, you know? It was like Miss Princess Diana and I were so famous — and she died and I had a stroke. And we were forgotten." The actor had skyrocketed to fame after starring in the hit 1992 erotic thriller Basic Instinct.

Stone embraced positivity despite past hardships

Despite the severe physical and financial toll, Stone has demonstrated resilience and positivity. The Casino star expressed her decision to move on from the past, choosing to "stay present and let go." She emphasized her commitment to living without bitterness or anger. "If you bite into the seed of bitterness, it never leaves you...So, I live for joy now. I live for a purpose."