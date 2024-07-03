In brief Simplifying... In brief Nicolas Cage's new film 'Longlegs' is a thrilling horror flick where he plays a mysterious serial killer, leaving audiences in suspense until the premiere.

'Longlegs' final trailer reveals a terrifying serial killer hunt

Nicolas Cage stars in 'Longlegs': Release date, plot, cast breakdown

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 am Jul 03, 202402:10 am

What's the story July is set to be an exciting month for horror enthusiasts as Osgood Perkins's Longlegs will hit the screens. The film stars horror veterans Maika Monroe, from It Follows, and Nicolas Cage, known for Renfield, in a deadly chase. The recently released final trailer of Longlegs provides a sneak peek into the horrifying pursuit that awaits. That said, here we explore the film's plot, cast, and release date.

Final trailer provided glimpses into the horrifying pursuit that awaits

The trailer, although not revealing much new footage, offered additional insight into the killing spree of "The Man Downstairs," Cage's character's alias in the marketing campaign. This character has been perpetrating horrific murders for three decades, leaving behind enigmatic letters signed with the film's title, Longlegs. The trailer intriguingly hints at different time periods and home movie-like evidence through shifting aspect ratios.

'Longlegs' plot follows a rookie FBI agent

Longlegs traces the journey of rookie FBI agent Lee Harker, played by Monroe, as she tracks down a serial killer portrayed by Cage. Although initially unconnected to the case, Lee uncovers a personal tie to these horrifying events. Through trailer clips, the cinematography lends her character a spectral presence within her environment. Adding to the disquieting atmosphere is Cage's character remaining hidden, compelling audiences to envision the killer until the film's premiere.

Film's unique marketing campaign has everyone talking!

Longlegs may not boast a big-budget blockbuster status, but it's gaining attention with a clever marketing campaign and a trailer that cleverly conceals its biggest star, Cage, who also contributes eerie voiceover work. The film's campaign has piqued the interest of the horror community with enigmatic posters and teasers, along with a chilling phone number and website documenting all of Longlegs's murders.

Longlegs is set to premiere on July 12 in the US and UK, alongside a handful of other new releases for the week. Among them are the Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon. There are high expectations for director Perkins, who began his career as an actor. His directorial credits include notable films such as Blackcoat's Daughter (2015), I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016), and Gretel & Hansel (2020).