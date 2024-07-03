In brief Simplifying... In brief The 'Despicable Me' series, including two prequels, follows the evolution of Gru from a supervillain to a loving father, aided by his Minions.

The upcoming 'Despicable Me 4' will see Gru adjusting to a new life in an upscale neighborhood while managing his infant son and an old adversary.

The 'Despicable Me' franchise: Correct order to watch the films

Your guide to watching 'Despicable Me' in perfect chronological order

By Tanvi Gupta 04:10 am Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Illumination Entertainment's Despicable Me franchise, launched in 2010 with the first film, has become a global phenomenon. The series revolves around Gru, a reformed supervillain turned dad (voiced by Steve Carell), and his adopted daughters, voiced by Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, and Elsie Fisher. Gear up for more Gru-filled antics, as Despicable Me 4 arrives this Wednesday! Here's the order to watch all the films in chronological order.

You can't have a 'Despicable Me' without 'Minions'

Beyond the original four films, two prequels focusing on Gru's yellow minion helpers, Minions (2015) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022), have expanded the wacky world—making them the perfect starting point for understanding the franchise. Minions narrates the origin story of Bob, Stuart, and Kevin in the 1960s and their quest to find a master. Following this is Rise of Gru—set in the 1970s—which explores their journey with a young Gru and how he becomes connected with the Minions.

From villain to hero: The evolution of Gru

Then comes the original Despicable Me (2010), which introduces audiences to Gru, a supervillain with grand ambitions of stealing the moon. Despite his villainous demeanor, Gru's life takes an unexpected turn when he adopts three orphaned girls—Margo, Edith, and Agnes. As Gru becomes entangled in the responsibilities and joys of fatherhood, his icy exterior begins to melt. The film skillfully showcases Gru's transition from a cold-hearted villain to a loving and protective father.

Next in line: 'Despicable Me 2' (2013)

Despicable Me 2 (2013) continues the story of Gru, now a reformed supervillain turned doting father. Gru is recruited by the Anti-Villain League (AVL) to help thwart a new threat posed by a mysterious villain who has stolen a dangerous serum that transforms creatures into indestructible monsters. The film explores Gru's reluctant return to the world of espionage, aided by his loyal Minions and the enthusiastic AVL agent, Lucy Wilde—who becomes both his partner in crime-fighting and a romantic interest.

'Despicable Me 3' (2017)

Continuing the adventures of Gru, the third chapter shows him now happily settled into his role as a father as well as the leader of his Minions. Now, grappling with the challenges of family life and his identity as a former villain, Gru encounters his long-lost twin brother, Dru—voiced again by Carell—who seeks to reignite their family's legacy of villainy with one last heist involving the formidable Balthazar Bratt, voiced by Trey Parker.

Upcoming installment

Now, here's what you can expect from 'Despicable Me 4'

It's been some time since Despicable Me 3, and Gru has embraced fatherhood with Lucy—now parents to Gru Jr. At a high school villain reunion, Gru thwarts his old adversary Maxime le Mal. However, when Maxime escapes from prison, he targets Gru. To protect them, Silas places the Grus in the AVL's protection program—relocating them to the upscale neighborhood of Mayflower. Now, it remains to be seen how Gru adjusts to his new life while managing his mischievous infant son.