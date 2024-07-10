In brief Simplifying... In brief Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently in jail for an alleged murder, is facing health issues due to prison food and has requested home-cooked meals.

Thoogudeepa is accused of killing Renukaswamy over obscene messages sent to his friend, Pavithra Gowda, who is also implicated in the crime.

The case is under thorough investigation, with all parties involved in judicial detention until July 18.

Darshan seeks home-cooked food in jail

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa requests home-cooked meals, amenities in jail

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:44 pm Jul 10, 202406:44 pm

What's the story Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, currently held in judicial custody for a murder case, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for home-cooked food and other amenities. Citing health issues due to prison food, the actor is seeking permission for cutlery, clothing, bedding, and books. The petition refers to Section 30 of the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963 which allows undertrial prisoners these provisions subject to examination and adherence to rules approved by IGP (Prisons).

Health concerns

Actor's health deteriorated due to prison food

Thoogudeepa's health has reportedly deteriorated due to his inability to eat and digest the prison food, leading him to lose several kilograms. He also suffered from diarrhea, with prison doctors suspecting food poisoning. The hearing date for Thoogudeepa's petition, which cites these health concerns as the reason for his request for home-cooked meals and other amenities, is yet to be scheduled.

Murder investigation

Details emerge in alleged murder case involving Thoogudeepa

Thoogudeepa is under arrest for the alleged murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy. Police sources indicate that Renukaswamy had sent obscene messages to Thoogudeepa's close friend-actor Pavithra Gowda, which allegedly led to his murder. His body was discovered near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. The post-mortem report revealed that Renukaswamy died due to shock and hemorrhage from multiple blunt injuries.

Accused parties

Gowda identified as 'major cause' in Renukaswamy's murder

Gowda is considered the "major cause" of Renukaswamy's murder, according to police sources. Evidence from the investigation suggests she instigated other accused individuals, conspired with them, and participated in the crime. All accused parties, including Thoogudeepa and a member of his fan club named Raghavendra who allegedly lured Renukaswamy to his death, will remain in judicial detention until July 18.

Ongoing investigation

Home Minister assured thorough investigation into murder case

Karnataka Home Minister Gangadharaiah Parameshwara addressed the ongoing investigation, stating that all accused parties have been arrested and evidence is being collected. He emphasized that the process cannot be rushed, saying, "Can it be fast-forwarded just because the media says? There are procedures, after collecting sufficient evidence, a chargesheet will be filed." He assured that no one would be protected in this case.