Zoe Kravitz's upcoming film, originally titled 'Pussy Island', had to undergo a title change to 'Blink Twice' due to societal discomfort and offense taken by women towards the original title.

Despite the change, Kravitz assures that the film's essence remains intact.

The movie, co-written by Kravitz, features a thrilling plot where two women are lured into a nightmare by a tech billionaire on his private island, set to release on August 23.

Zoe Kravitz's directorial debut 'Blink Twice' to hit theaters on August 23

'Women were offended': Zoe Kravitz on 'Pussy Island' title change

By Tanvi Gupta 05:45 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Zoe Kravitz is gearing up to make her directorial debut with the American thriller film Blink Twice, set to release in August. This star-studded neo-noir will feature Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, and Christian Slater and has already generated significant buzz. However, the film's journey wasn't without a detour. Earlier this year, it swerved into controversy—thanks to its original, undeniably provocative title, Pussy Island. Now, Kravitz has detailed the thought process behind renaming the forthcoming film.

Disappointment

'Pussy is a word that we aren't ready to embrace...'

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Kravitz expressed her disappointment over the necessity of changing the film's title. "It was made very clear to me that 'pussy' is a word that we, our society, are not ready to embrace yet." "There were a lot of roadblocks along the way, whether it be the MPAA not wanting to put it on a poster, or a billboard, or a kiosk; movie theaters not wanting to put it on a ticket."

Audience reaction

Original film title offended women, disclosed Kravitz

Kravitz further noted that the original title had offended some women. "Interestingly enough, after researching it, women were offended by the word, and women seeing the title were saying, 'I don't want to see that movie,' which is part of the reason I wanted to try and use the word, which is trying to reclaim the word, and not make it something that we're so uncomfortable using." "But we're not there yet," Kravitz added.

Film integrity

Kravitz affirmed film's essence remains despite the title change

Despite the title change, Kravitz confirmed that the film's essence remains unaltered. She expressed satisfaction with the new title Blink Twice, stating it "actually really focuses the movie in a great way." She expressed, "I think everything happens for a reason, and I think it actually really focuses the movie in a great way. And I think that was always the way it was meant to be."

About the film

Here's what the upcoming film is all about

Blink Twice—co-written by Kravitz—stars Ackie as Frida and Alia Shawkat as Jess, who are enticed by tech billionaire Slater King, played by Tatum, to his private island for a seemingly idyllic weekend. However, their steamy getaway soon unravels into a mind-bending nightmare. The film also features Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Adria Arjona, Geena Davis, Simon Rex, and Liz Caribel in supporting roles. It will be released on August 23.