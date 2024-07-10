In brief Simplifying... In brief Alia Bhatt is preparing for her role as a super agent in Yash Raj Films' first female-led project, 'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail.

The film, part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, will take Bhatt on a global adventure, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.

The release date remains unannounced. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Alpha'

Alia Bhatt spotted filming for YRF's 'Alpha'

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:33 pm Jul 10, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt has officially started shooting for the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha. The actor was recently spotted on set, marking the beginning of production. Despite a casual look in a white sweatshirt and dark blue joggers surfacing online, sources close to the production have clarified to portals that this is not her character's look in the spy film.

Milestone project

'Alpha': YRF's first female-led spy universe film

Alpha marks a significant milestone for Yash Raj Films as their first female-led project in the franchise. The action thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, also stars Sharvari. The film's title was unveiled on July 5, 2024, with a powerful voiceover by Bhatt herself.

Role preparation

Bhatt's intensive training and global adventure in 'Alpha'

To embody her role as a super agent, Bhatt underwent an intensive two-month training program with specialists, per reports. The plot details of Alpha remain confidential, but director Rawail has planned several action sequences for the initial filming phase. The storyline will take Bhatt and Sharvari on a global adventure beyond Mumbai, including the United Kingdom where they will be mentored by Anil Kapoor's character.

Franchise growth

YRF Spy Universe continues expansion with 'Alpha'

The YRF Spy Universe, known for blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, continues to expand with the addition of Alpha. Concurrently, another project in the Spyverse, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is also in production. The release date for this Aditya Chopra production remains unannounced.

Casting update

Bobby Deol to play antagonist in 'Alpha'

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Bobby Deol will be playing the antagonist in Alpha. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the film." Deol is set to start shooting for his role in the second half of 2024.