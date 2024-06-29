In brief Simplifying... In brief A severe collision between two cars on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway resulted in six fatalities.

Fatal accident on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

6 killed in collision between 2 cars on Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

Jun 29, 2024

What's the story At least six people were killed, while four others were critically injured, after two cars collided on the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway in Maharashtra's Jalna district, approximately 400 km from Mumbai, on Friday night. According to reports, a Swift Dzire entered the highway from the wrong side after refueling and collided with an Ertiga traveling from Nagpur to Mumbai around 11:00pm.

Horrific aftermath

Severe impact flings vehicle into air, six dead on scene

The collision's impact was so severe that it launched the Ertiga into the air, causing it to land on the highway's barricade. Passengers were thrown from the vehicle onto the road, while the Swift Dzire was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. Six people died at the scene. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Visuals after the crash

Emergency response

Police and crane respond to clear accident scene

Upon receiving information about the accident, both Samruddhi Highway Police and Jalna Police immediately rushed to the scene. A crane was deployed to remove the wreckage of both cars from the highway. The expressway is a six-lane, 701-kilometer access-controlled expressway in Maharashtra. It is one of the country's longest greenfield road projects, linking Mumbai to Nagpur, the state's third-largest city.