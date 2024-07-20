In short Simplifying... In short Rock legend Bruce Springsteen, known for his numerous accolades and sold-out Broadway performances, has become a billionaire at 74, according to Forbes.

Bruce Springsteen joins billionaire club!

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen becomes billionaire at 74, says Forbes

By Tanvi Gupta 10:16 am Jul 20, 2024

What's the story Legendary musician Bruce Springsteen has officially joined the billionaire club, as per a recent report from Forbes. The publication has updated his net worth valuation to an estimated $1.1B, though representatives for Springsteen have yet to comment on this new financial milestone. Known for enduring hits like Glory Days, Springsteen's successful career spans several decades, solidifying his status in the music industry. Here's how he built his name and fame.

Achievements

First, look at Springsteen's career highlights and accolades

Springsteen's unique identity and music have earned him numerous accolades, including 20 Grammy Awards, an Oscar, two Golden Globes, a Tony Award, and placements in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His career highlights also feature a No. 1 New York Times bestselling memoir, leading 236 sold-out Broadway performances, receiving a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Business acumen

Springsteen's savvy business moves boost net worth

The musician has made several savvy business moves over the years. In 2021, soon after concluding his second run of Springsteen on Broadway, Springsteen made headlines by selling his entire music catalog to Sony for a staggering $500M. The following year, Pollstar reported that his tour with The E-Street Band grossed an average of $3,961,273 with 6,73,277 tickets sold. These strategic decisions have significantly contributed to his current billionaire status.

Reflections and projects

When Springsteen reflected on his career and recent endeavors

In a 2019 interview with CBS News, Springsteen reflected on his career, stating, "The act of performing is psychologically centering...I'm lucky that I work with my friends alongside me." Recently, he released a collaborative track with Zach Bryan titled Sandpaper, featured on Bryan's new album The Great American Bar Scene. The 74-year-old artist is also the subject of an upcoming biopic based on Deliver Me From Nowhere, starring The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White.