In short Simplifying... In short Amitabh Bachchan, the host of 'KBC', recently caused a stir by picking up a piece of dirt from the set himself, rather than asking an assistant.

He defended his actions as 'extreme normality', expressing surprise at the fuss made.

Bachchan also discussed the importance of respecting the director's authority on set, even when needing to use the washroom.

The next season of 'KBC' is yet to announce its air dates, but Bachchan is confirmed to return. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amitabh Bachchan recalls unexpected act on 'KBC' set that caused stir

When Amitabh Bachchan's simple act on 'KBC' created 'massive fuss'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:33 pm Jul 13, 202403:33 pm

What's the story Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has become iconic largely due to the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, whose role as the host has endeared the show to Indians nationwide. Recently, in his blog, Bachchan recalled an incident where he met a family during a recording of KBC and noticed dirt on the ground. The superstar bent down to pick it up, an action that unexpectedly caused a big "fuss."

Actor's response

'It was nothing, but such a fuss made of it...'

Bachchan expressed surprise at the reaction his action received. He stated, "I happened to pick up a piece of dirt that was on the floor of the set, and not beckoned an assistant to do it...BUT...I mean...what is so great in that...you see something that needs to be cleaned, you pick it up rather than gear up an entire workforce to clean it up." "Ugguff! it nothing...but such a fuss made of it," Bachchan wrote.

Statement

Bachchan clarified the act as 'extreme normality...'

The 81-year-old actor further explained, "It is not being humble of setting example...it's just an act of extreme normality .. and the hullabaloo is deafening." Bachchan also addressed another incident where he sought permission from the director to use the washroom during shooting. "Yes I do need to take permission...it is his set, his time, he is the Captain, I am the servant that has been employed, if I need to go for nature's call, I must seek his permission."

Actor's query

Bachchan questions why actions considered extraordinary

Further talking about director's authority, Bachchan said, "A lot of things happen when the Captain is in charge...so I need to take his permission to leave the set...it was he that called me when shot was ready, it was he that wanted me to work in his film, I have to obey his word and dictate...and I did just that." Bachchan concluded his post by questioning why these actions were considered extraordinary, stating, "So what is all the fuss about."

Update on show

Meanwhile, when can you expect the next installment of 'KBC'?

The upcoming season was announced in April, with registrations opening simultaneously. However, the makers have yet to announce the air dates. Bachchan is set to return for the new season. A promo shared on Sony TV's official Instagram account then featured snippets of Big B's emotional speech following the conclusion of Season 15. The voiceover added, "An end to what you start is inevitable." Meanwhile, Bachchan's most recent appearance was in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD.