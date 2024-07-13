In short Simplifying... In short "Sarfira" is a film that follows the journey of Veer Mhatre, an ex-Air Force officer turned entrepreneur, who overcomes numerous challenges to make air travel affordable for the common man.

In a surprise twist, Suriya, known as the "King of Silk Trade," makes a cameo in the climax, revealing his character as a humble businessman who financially supports Mhatre's dream.

This marks Suriya's return to Bollywood after a decade, adding a touch of star power to this inspiring tale. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sarfira' hits theatres with Suriya's special cameo

Explained: How Suriya's cameo in 'Sarfira' ties to the story

By Tanvi Gupta 03:23 pm Jul 13, 202403:23 pm

What's the story The official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, titled Sarfira, hit theaters on Friday. Stepping into Suriya's shoes from the original Tamil version is Akshay Kumar, with both films being helmed by director Sudha Kongara. The makers had earlier revealed a special cameo by Suriya himself, playing a pivotal role toward the end. Did this special appearance live up to the hype? Let's find out!

About the film

But first, what is the storyline of 'Sarfira'?

Sarfira chronicles the relentless entrepreneurial spirit of Veer Mhatre (Kumar), an ex-Air Force officer. Drawing not only from the real-life story of Captain G.R. Gopinath but also broader "stories from aviation," the film charts Veer's unwavering quest to make air travel accessible to the common man. His journey is a rollercoaster—he faces setbacks, stumbles, and even defeat. Yet, with unwavering determination, he rises again, eventually achieving his dream with the creation of Air Deccan. Read our Sarfira review here.

Climax scene

Suriya's character is revealed in the climactic scene of 'Sarfira'

In the climax, Mhatre celebrates his flights being fully booked. A mid-credit scene then reveals Suriya's character disembarking from one of these flights. Suriya's character is referred to as the "King of Silk Trade." Despite this title, he humbly identifies himself as a businessman and commends Mhatre for making air travel affordable. It's also revealed that his character made a heavy donation to Mhatre so that his entreprenurial dreams could come alive.

Bollywood comeback

'Sarfira' marks Suriya's return to Bollywood

Sarfira is not Suriya's first appearance in a Bollywood film. He previously played a parallel lead in Ram Gopal Varma's Rakta Charitra 2 in 2010. Another Tamil star, R Sarathkumar, also makes a special appearance in Sarfira, portraying Mhatre's former commanding officer from the Indian Air Force. The film is Kumar's milestone 150th and is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra, and the star couple Suriya and Jyotika.